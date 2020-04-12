Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Avril King, of Naples, will receive the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for student excellence. King majors in journalism and public relations at SUNY Fredonia, and minors in English.

Kayli Krossber, of Canandaigua; Adriana Schenk, of Macedon; and Lauren Whitney, of Victor, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society.

Ryan Lukas, of Victor, was accepted into Alpha Lambda Delta for 2019-20 at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA in their first semester or year.

Dean's list

Chase Morley, of Geneva, and Leah Schinsing, of Macedon, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City. To be eligible, full-time students must complete at least nine graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.