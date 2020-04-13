Fifty people in total have now died from COVID-19 in Monroe County. Monroe County's COVID-19 dashboard shows as of Sunday afternoon 97 people are hospitalized and 36 of them are in ICU.

The Monroe County Department of Health announced one new death and 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 768.

Of the 768 confirmed cases, 434 people have recovered from the disease. The health department at this time has put 520 people into mandatory quarantine and 223 in isolation.

The 26 new cases on Sunday included:

- 1 Male between 10 and 19 years of age

- 2 Females in their 30s

- 1 Female in her 40s

- 1 Male in his 40s

- 1 Female in her 50s

- 1 Male in his 50s

- 5 Females in their 60s

- 5 Males in their 60s

- 3 Females in their 70s

- 3 Males in their 70s

- 1 Female in her 80s

- 2 Females in their 90s

The county has created a dashboard, where the map of the cases is, as well as other information.

On Wednesday, the county provided the following breakdown of hospitalizations, ICU data and deaths by race:

HOSPITALIZED, NON-ICU % OF TOTAL HOSPITALIZED

ASIAN 2.3%

BLACK 27.9%

HISPANIC 18.6%

WHITE 51.2%

OTHER 0.0%

Grand Total 100.0%

HOSPITALIZED, ICU % OF TOTAL ICU

ASIAN 2.6%

BLACK 53.8%

HISPANIC 5.1%

WHITE 38.5%

OTHER 0.0%

Grand Total 100.0%

DECEASED % OF TOTAL DECEASED

ASIAN 3.0%

BLACK 18.2%

HISPANIC 9.1%

WHITE 69.7%

OTHER 0.0%

Grand Total 100.0%

The first person to die in Monroe County was a 54-year-old man who died at Rochester General Hospital on March 17. Health officials confirmed on March 23 that another person died at Unity Hospital. The third patient died at Strong Memorial Hospital, health officials announced on March 24. On March 26, health officials confirmed the death of a fourth person. The fifth and sixth deaths were confirmed on March 28 and 29, respectively. The seventh and eighth patients to die from COVID-19 were confirmed late Monday afternoon. The ninth death was confirmed on Tuesday. The tenth death was announced on that Thursday. Over the weekend, the death total climbed to 19. Seven deaths were announced on Monday. Five deaths were announced Tuesday. Three deaths were announced Wednesday. Six were announced Thursday. Deaths and cases have continued to increase.

The health department is asking people who have recently traveled to New York City to self-quarantine for 14 days when they come back.