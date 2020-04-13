Volunteers are waging a war against COVID-19 and resulting food deficiencies at the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf, 500 Maiden Lane.

Carol Coons, Kay Cooper, Nancy Emerson, Betty Griswold, Molly Ives, Nancy Landas, Mary Beth Little and Judy Narramore are among almost 200 volunteers answering the phone when people need or want to donate food.

The baby products program provides formula and diapers to those in need. Committee members include Kathy Bailey, Diane Englertand and Deb Petersen.

GEFS provides emergency food assistance to residents of Charlotte and Greece. It relies on food and money donations from the community.

To request food, call (585) 683-9674. Calls are returned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Visit facebook.com/greecefoodshelf or sites.google.com/site/greecenyfoodshelf for information.