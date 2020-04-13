Amy Valente, co-owner of Bach to Rock Penfield and business professor at Cayuga Community College, spent her spring break finding a way to help her community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valente learned about the face mask shortage while watching the news. Since sewing is one of her hobbies, Valente looked into how to make face masks and found a pattern. She broke out her sewing machine and started sewing.

Valente made and shipped out over 100 masks to friends and family after she posted what she was doing on Facebook. She then considered a wider distribution.

Valente owns Bach to Rock with her husband, Nick. She decided to make masks for their employees and students in need, ordered music-themed fabric, and made hundreds of masks.

Bach to Rock started holding online music lessons, classes and its Rock Band program in mid-March. The music school also offers virtual student showcases.

“Our teachers appreciate that they can continue teaching their lessons,” Nick Valente said. “Our students overwhelmingly enjoy the comfort and sense of normalcy in seeing their bandmates and teacher each week, and continuing to learn their instrument while jamming with their bands.”

Call (585) 364-3766, email penfield@bachtorock.com or visit penfield.b2rmusic.com for information.