A Victor resident is accused of leading Ontario County sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit that ended in a crash at the intersection of McCann Road and County Road 30, causing significant damage to the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Gage J. Dalton, 20, for unauthorized use of emergency lights at 3:31 a.m. Sunday on Brace Road in the Town of Victor, and he led them on the pursuit. After crashing, he was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing in a motor vehicle. Deputies said he also was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon after being found in possession of an illegal metal knuckle knife. He also was issued numerous traffic tickets in the towns of Victor and East Bloomfield, and has pending charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief due to the damage to the road.

Dalton was issued a ticket to appear in Victor Town Court.