Here's your Monday forecast:

Monday forecast:

Hi: 68° | Lo: 32°

Precipitation: 90% | Wind: SSW at 27mph

Today: Gusty breezes and rain showers early. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 68F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.

Tonight: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.