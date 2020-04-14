U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle, D-25th District, recently announced more than $9.7 million in emergency funding for local communities to combat the impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable populations.

Funding was allocated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development through community development block grants and emergency solutions grants to the city of Rochester, towns of Greece and Irondequoit, and Monroe County.

“We are facing an unprecedented challenge, and our communities need immediate assistance and relief as they cope with the impacts of COVID-19,” Morelle said.

Funding was included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act approved by Congress to provide relief for communities impacted by the pandemic and represents the first wave distributed by HUD.

ESG funding provides support for homeless populations through emergency shelters, child care and food assistance. CDBG funding will assist eligible communities with expanding community health facilities, child care centers, food banks and senior services.

HUD will provide $2,444,707 in ESGs and $4,881,038 in CDBGs to Rochester, $556,766 and $1,095,243 in CDBGs in ESGs to Monroe County, $539,283 in CDBGs to Irondequoit, and $250,480 in CDBGs to Greece.

ESG and CDBG funding are calculated using 2010 census data.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger (mpnnow.com/subscribenow).