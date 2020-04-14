On a clear day, you can see for miles from the highest point in Miller Park. Rosie and I made this our chosen spot on a chilly, windy afternoon. From a gazebo in the park near the corner of Route 21 and County Road 32 in Canandaigua we could see the top of the Ontario County Court House and the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.

We were — almost — the only ones walking the paths that will soon be bursting green with birds, butterflies and other wildlife like ones highlighted in interpretive signs. The park was dedicated last year to the Miller family, who came to Canandaigua from Webster in 1935 and operated a dairy farm for years. The 23 acres of former farmland, sold to the town several years ago, also pays homage to the town’s agricultural heritage.

On this day, the park was still sleepy and wet from winter. A perfect place to clear your head and breath in the fresh air. Sometimes you need a forest. Sometimes you need an open space.