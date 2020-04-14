Supervisor Ciaran Hanna recently announced the launch of a senior helpline in the town of Perinton.

Seniors can call (585) 209-3205 to reach a volunteer trained to assist with various needs. Volunteers are prepared to answer questions, connect seniors with services, assess food needs and offer a listening ear.

"Our seniors are among the most at risk from COVID-19 and they are feeling the impact of this virus,” Hanna said. “Routine tasks such as going to the grocery store or picking up a prescription are now a challenge, especially for seniors. In any crisis, the town is the first line of defense and we are here to help protect our entire community, especially our more vulnerable citizens. Perinton is a community that cares for one another and right now that is exactly what we need to do. We hope the Perinton senior helpline will reassure our seniors and their families that we are here to serve them and help keep them safe."

The helpline is part of the town's 55-plus program. It is monitored around-the-clock; if a volunteer is not available to answer, callers can leave a voicemail and the call will be returned as soon as possible.

The town is assessing the needs of local seniors, and found the most requested services to be grocery shopping, prescription pick-up, meal delivery, daily check-ins and laundromat drop-off. Volunteers are ready to assist with those needs and more.

In the case of a life-threatening emergency, residents should call 91, and any medical questions should be directed to a primary care physician.

The helpline is available to caretakers or family members of seniors. Visit perinton.org/news/coronavirus-update for information on town services and senior resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger (mpnnow.com/subscribenow).