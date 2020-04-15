Health insurer Excellus BlueCross BlueShield provides information and free online resources

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield released Wednesday information on advance-care planning. “During this pandemic, many people have had to make medical decisions for loved ones who were unable to communicate,” Excellus BCBS stated.

April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Day, selected to encourage family discussions and advance care planning. “Advance care planning gives patients peace of mind in knowing that health care decisions will be made on their behalf by a person they trust,” said Dr. Patricia Bomba, Excellus BCBS vice president of geriatrics. “For health care agents, advance care planning gives them the confidence to make decisions based on their loved one’s values and beliefs.”

All adults age 18 and old are urged to start advance care planning conversations with their health care providers, family members and trusted friends. Then, they should complete a health care proxy to formally name a health care agent.

A free community website, CompassionAndSupport.org, includes information on advance care planning, free downloadable forms and instructional videos and MOLST.org, that includes COVID-19 Guidance on MOLST, eMOLST and how to have thoughtful MOLST discussions.