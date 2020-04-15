Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Alexis Behar, Michael MacDonald and Heather Schultz, of Penfield, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society for all academic disciplines.

Rochester

Zachary Bokuniewicz and Kathleen Donlin-Smith, of Rochester, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society for all academic disciplines.

Webster

Kaitlyn Bergen, Lindsey Boye, Stephen Foster, Carolyn Lawson and David Phelps, of Webster, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society for all academic disciplines.

L Laplante, of Webster, recently joined the SUNY Oswego chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society for all academic disciplines.