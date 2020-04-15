ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with community high schools, needs families to host students ages 15-18 from various countries, such as Germany, Japan, Kazakhstan, Thailand and Ukraine.

Students are accepted into the program based on their written application, academic achievement and personal narratives. Host families can select their students. Exchange students will have pocket money for personal experiences, as well as health, accident and liability insurance.

Students will obtain their study visa if travel is approved. Call (585) 250-0636 or (800) 677-2773, or visit asse.com for information.