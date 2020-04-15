Recently, the United Nations appointed China to a panel on the controversial U.N. Human Rights Council, where it will help vet candidates for important posts. Apparently, the U.N. decided to ignore Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s communist government’s vast human rights abuses.

Christians are facing persecution like forced closures of churches and the jailing of pastors. Meanwhile, in the far western Xinjiang region of China, a million people — mostly from the Muslim Uighur community — are forced to live in harsh, high-security detention camps.

Another concerning measure is the Chinese government’s decision to suppress news of the coronavirus outbreak, including jailing doctors and journalist whistleblowers, while others like Dr. Ai Fen have vanished.

Unless it’s willing to fight corruption, the Trump administration should consider defunding the United Nations.

Anthony Levatino

Brighton