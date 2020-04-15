Local soldiers re-enlist with National Guard

Sgt. 1st Class Edward Erbland, of Fairport, and Spc. Christopher Denton and Sgt. Matthew Sullivan, of Rochester, recently re-enlisted to continue service with the New York Army National Guard.

Erbland is assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition). Denton serves with the Company G (Forward Support Company, Infantry), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, and Sullivan re-enlisted with the Headquarters & Service Company, 204th Engineer Battalion.

"The most important Army asset we have is the individual soldier,” said Maj. Ray Shields, the adjutant general. “The dedication, skills and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable. By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard, they directly contribute to our nation's security and to the governor's ability to respond to disasters.”