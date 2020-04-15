The COVID-19 case at the Walmart in Hopewell on April 3 was a person from Steuben County

Ontario County Public Health released a statement Wednesday regarding calls received about a COVID-19 case at the Walmart in Hopewell on April 3. The person at the Walmart that day who tested positive for COVID-19 is from Steuben County.

“Walking through the store is not a close contact and would be considered low risk,” stated county Public Health Director Mary Beer. “Those at high risk have had close contact with a COVID-19 case. High risk is someone that shares the same household, has direct physical contact, contact with infectious secretions of a COVID-19 case (e.g. being coughed on, touched used paper tissues with a bare hand) or being within 6 feet of a case for 10 minutes or more (e.g. room, car).

Beer reminds everyone that many cases are asymptomatic and we should assume that COVID-19 is everywhere.

For reminders on social distancing, proper hand washing, wearing a proper face covering in public and other measures, visit https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health