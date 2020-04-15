The town of Victor Recreation Department also is closed until further notice because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

VICTOR — The Victor Town Board has made the decision to suspend all parks and recreation programming, and to close the town of Victor Recreation Department effective Tuesday until further notice, because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and need to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Any residents who have signed up for programs will be issued refunds.

Victor officials said the program would begin again, but only until such a time when programs can be carried out safely for both town employees and program participants.

Officials said the town cannot maintain social distancing requirements and safely proceed with any of its recreation programs or activities without violating the mandates, restrictions, and prohibitions set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Victor parks and trails continue to remain open, but users are urged to practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet of personal space.

Residents also are asked to refrain from using playgrounds, tennis courts, and the Dryer Road Park box rink until further notice.