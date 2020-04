Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Andrew Crean, of Victor, recently joined Beta Gamma Sigma, an honor society for business schools. Crean majors in finance at Western New England University in Massachusetts.

Natalie Petroske, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 term GPA. Petroske also was accepted into Alpha Lambda Delta.