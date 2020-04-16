Members of the Fairport Rotary Club are practicing social distancing and taking other precautions during the coronavirus pandemic. This hasn’t stopped them from holding meetings and performing community service projects.

The club holds Zoom sessions on Mondays nights to coordinate outreach efforts. Fairport Rotary was the first in its 66-club district to induct a new member virtually. Paige Wickham, a supply chain analyst for Constellation Brands, became the club’s 55th member in an online session.

During the same meeting, Gov. Dave Hannan said Fairport was one of four clubs in the district to receive a special citation award for completing a series of goals.

“We believe it’s extremely important to find ways to connect and to continue our efforts to help others,” said Becky Wilson, president of Fairport Rotary. “That’s especially true during this very difficult time for our community and our country. It may be physical distancing, but not social distancing. We need each other now more than ever.”

Club members and their families have sewn more than 500 face masks for use in local hospitals and other high-risk facilities over the past few weeks. Rotarians are taking food donations to the Perinton Food Shelf, supplementing the club’s recent $2,000 donation.

Financial support stems from Savor the Flavor of Fairport, a fundraiser held in March.

“We were fortunate to be able to hold our Savor the Flavor event just before the COVID-19 restrictions and protocols were in place,” Wilson said. “Nearly 500 people came to Eagle Vale that day and we are using the funds we raised to help many in need.”

Fairport Rotary’s recent contributions include $2,500 to House of Mercy, $1,000 to Perinton’s Advent House, $1,000 to East Rochester’s Margaret Home, $1,000 for a Rotary International project to provide safe drinking water in Uganda and $1,000 to the Fairport Challenger Baseball program.

“Like everyone else in our community, we are certainly eager to get back to normal meetings and activities,” Wilson said. “During this difficult time, we remain committed to do all we can to support others. Anyone interested in learning more about our club may check our website at fairportrotary.com. Information is also there regarding how to go about becoming a member.”