A Clifton Springs man hurt in the crash Wednesday remained in guarded condition Thursday evening

PALMYRA — A Clifton Springs man suffered leg injuries in a Palmyra crash Wednesday afternoon in which he was entrapped in his vehicle

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, a pickup truck driven by Michael Geldorf, 42, of Palmyra was northbound on Vienna Road when he crossed the center line at 4:01 p.m., into the path of a southbound pickup driven by Douglas Scharett, 45, of Clifton Springs, resulting in a head-on collission. The accident happened south of Trolley Road.

Geldorf suffered minor injuries, but Scharett was entrapped with leg injuries. Both were taken by Finger Lakes Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Scharett remained in guarded condition Thursday evening. Geldorf was charged with failure to keep right.

Assisting deputies were the New York State Police, Palmyra Fire Department and Finger Lakes Ambulance.