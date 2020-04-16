Taylor, SWBR Architects and Marathon Engineering are collaborating on a six-bed IRA home for Heritage Christian Services in Penfield.

The single-story residential building, slated for completion in July, consists of 3,270 square feet at 1867 Jackson Road. It will include a kitchen, pantry, parlor, dining room, living room with skylights, workout room, patio, sunroom, medicine room, garage, basement, six bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

“Taylor is pleased to continue our strong relationship with Heritage Christian Services,” President Karl Schuler said. “We are excited to support the expansion of their neighborhood homes that have offered high-quality, individualized care for the people they support for over 35 years.”

Heritage Christian Services opened its first home in 1984, and has grown to more than 60 neighborhood homes and apartments throughout the Greater Rochester and Buffalo-Niagara regions.

Taylor’s previous projects with Heritage Christian Services include two adjacent IRA homes in Chili, an IRA home in Brighton and a home in Webster for respite programs. The firm also completed the Pieters Family Life Center and Expressive Beginnings Child Care centers in Henrietta and Greece.