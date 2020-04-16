Map shows number of COVID-19 cases in the county by town and city.

A map launched today shows COVID-19 cases in Ontario County by towns and cities. The map shows the highest number of cases in the county are in Hopewell. The 22 cases in Hopewell are due to the outbreak at the nursing home there, according to Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer. Five residents at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Hopewell have died from COVID-19. Three of the five who died from the illness are from Ontario County; two of them are from Monroe County.

COVID-19 in Ontario County:

Ontario County added 2 new cases of COVID-19 on April 16

Total positive confirmed cases: 76

Hospitalized: 9

Quarantine: 110

Recovered: 39

Negative tests for COVID-19: 833

3 deaths

The Map and Updates daily at Ontario County Public Health