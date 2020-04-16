Ontario Food Pantry remains open for eligible clients and is monitoring collection sites for donations on a regular basis during the pandemic.

Closings of local businesses due to the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions led to changes in collection sites. A new location is available at Walgreens, 6926 Ontario Center Road, Ontario.

Previous sites in Ontario remain open during business hours at Lyons National Bank, 6254 Furnace Road; Sparky’s Cans & Bottles, 6331 Ontario Center Road; and Ryndock Realty LLC, 1250 state Route 104.

Unexpired, undamaged and nonperishable food donations are accepted. Collection site containers include examples of needed items.

Residency in the town of Ontario is required for services from the Food Pantry. Call (315) 524-7938 for single-event emergency distribution.

Those newly qualifying for food due to the coronavirus need a referral from a local pastor, the Wayne County Department of Social Services, Wayne County Department of Aging & Youth or a school nurse when schools are open. Referral forms are available from those sources.

Food donations are accepted at the Food Pantry by appointment. Call or text (585) 750-2277 for information. Other donations, such as money or memorial/tribute designations, also are available by mail to P.O. Box 314, Ontario, New York, 14519.

During the pandemic, collection sites are closed at the Ontario Town Hall/Public Library, Edward Jones, Sue’s Hair Trends, Brian Natale Agency LLC and Meyers-Ingraham American Legion Post 428.