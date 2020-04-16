PathStone and the town of Irondequoit are asking for name recommendations from residents for the 157-unit senior living community being developed in the former Sears store at Skyview on the Ridge.

Recommendations should include an explanation and argument in support of the name. A committee will narrow down submissions into a list of finalists, which will be voted on via an online poll. The winning name will be revealed at a future ceremonial groundbreaking.

“The transformation of the former Sears building into a senior living community is one of the most significant community development projects in Irondequoit’s history,” Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “It is only fitting that the people of Irondequoit should take some ownership for something so important to our community.”

PathStone will provide the winner with $500 in gift cards for various Irondequoit businesses.

“PathStone’s ability to envision an empty department store in a blighted mall as a thriving affordable housing community for seniors is at the core of what we do,” said Alex Castro, president and CEO. “I could not be more proud of our team and partners as we embark on revitalizing Irondequoit and creating an invaluable resource for our seniors.”

Recommendations are due by 4 p.m. on May 15 via email to ahipolito@irondequoit.org or in writing to Supervisors’ Office, 1280 Titus Ave., Rochester, New York, 14617. Submissions should include the recommended project name, an explanation of 200 words or less and name of entrant, plus their address, age and email address.

Final names will not be linked to authors during voting, so contestants are encouraged to not disclose their submission publicly. The initial screening committee will narrow down submissions to no more than five finalists.