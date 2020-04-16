Russell is a young, handsome guy. He was a stray, begging from the neighbors and sleeping on window sills. He is friendly, needs lots of attention, and loves lap-sitting and playing.
Pet Adoption Network is located at 4261 Culver Road in Rochester. Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.
Pet Adoption Network: Russell
