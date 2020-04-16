This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

The April elections were postponed until June 23 due to COVID-19 — but the Ontario County Board of Elections in an update says voters should keep the big postcard they recently received.

Although the cards were mailed before the election date was changed, “the cards contain valuable voting information including party affiliation, Election District, polling place and check-in barcode,” according to the BOE. “Keep the card!”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo postponed the date of the election due to the pandemic and, by executive order, is permitting voters wishing to vote by absentee ballot because of COVID-19 concerns to select "TEMPORARY ILLNESS" on the absentee ballot application. Ballots will then be mailed during the first week of May 2020.

The June 23 election was to be a presidential primary. But with Sen. Bernie Sanders' withdrawal from the race, the party’s presumed nominee is former Vice President Joseph Biden.

Along with state and legislative primaries, June 23 marks the special election to fill the vacancy in the 27th Congressional District. Democrat Nate McMurray and Republican Chris Jacobs are vying to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation in September of former Rep. Chris Collins. The district includes more than half of Ontario County, including Canandaigua, Farmington and Victor.

At the same time, June 23 will be a Republican primary in the 27th district — to choose the Republican who will be on the November ballot. Jacobs faces a primary challenge from Erie County Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. and Beth A. Parlato, a family law attorney and former Darien town justice.

The deadline for voter registration for primaries is May 29, either in person or postmarked by mail.

Application deadlines for absentee ballots for primaries are: June 16 postmarked or June 22 in person at the Board of Elections.

For more information and absentee ballots, visit https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/107/Board-of-Elections or call the Ontario County BOE at 585-396 4005.