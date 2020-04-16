Ontario County added 5 cases of COVID-19 on April 15
This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.
UPDATE: COVID-19 in Ontario County: 5 new cases, total 74
Ontario County added 5 new cases of COVID-19 on April 15
Total positive confirmed cases: 74
Hospitalized: 8
Quarantine: 106
Recovered: 38
Negative tests for COVID-19: 787
3 deaths
Updates daily at Ontario County Public Health