Newspaper carriers have PPE to help them stay safe on the job, thanks to a hard-working group of kids

CANANDAIGUA — Everyone in New York is now required to wear a mask or face covering in public when unable to maintain social distancing. The order is part of the state's ongoing effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Messenger Post Media's Distribution Manager Cyndi Fuller showed her grandchildren first-hand that everyone can help do their part during the coronavirus pandemic. Fuller had the children help her make additional PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for the Daily Messenger's newspaper carriers. They made over 165 masks, which helps Messenger Post Media's carriers and customers stay safe.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the order last Wednesday, arguing that the state has to stay vigilant after the COVID-19 infection rate showed signs of flattening.

The mask order makes clear that if you're out for a walk and you don't come within six feet of anyone else, you won't have to wear a mask. But if you're in a situation where you'll be within six feet of someone, you will have to cover your nose and mouth with a mask or covering.

