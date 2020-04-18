Local Kampgrounds of America site serves as waystation for RV long-termers

FARMINGTON — Kampgrounds of America is open for business in Farmington and elsewhere in New York, but don’t expect the usual amenities.

According to Michael Gast, vice president of communications for the company, while campsites are open in several states, current restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak mean the only people permitted are those who own and occupy a self-contained recreational vehicle.

“We’re trying to take care of those who are full-timers in their rigs,” said Gast, referring to people who may not have a permanent home address and prefer to travel and live in their RVs year-round.

As a result, multiple Kampgrounds of America campsites serve two distinct purposes.

For Canadians and other “snowbirds” who have been staying at some of the organization’s parks in southern states, the campgrounds offer a useful waystation to rest during their drive back home. For those who live full time in their RVs, the campgrounds offer an opportunity to stay in place, as per the executive orders being issued by a number of state governors.

“It was kind of a mess toward the end of March, but we did our best to take care of folks,” Gast said in a phone interview.

Among the 525 Kampgrounds locations in Canada and the United States, the company has been working to lobby governors, something Gast described as “crucial” in order to ensure every traveler either has a place to stay or a place to rest on their way home.

“We’re doing what we can to promote safety,” Gast said. People who have nowhere else to go with their large RVs may be safer at a campground than a street corner, with places to safely dispose of sewage or gain access to electricity.

And that isn’t the only step taken to ensure campground safety.

The majority of campgrounds permit remote check-ins to ensure guests don’t need to enter the store. Additional safety measures include closing up all cabins, pools and pavilions to the public, with Gast citing an inability to safely sterilize everything between guest check-ins as the reason for the decision.

“These aren’t hotbeds of social interaction,” Gast said.

Jon Arsneult, one of the owners of the Farmington campground off Canandaigua Farmington Townline Road, said the site opened early, on March 20 instead of its usual date on April 1 to help “long-termers.”

Given Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s extension of his executive order asking New Yorkers to stay at home until May 15, Arsneult said the campsite was “taking it case by case,” although he hoped they would be able to stay open to continue offering a place for RV owners in need of a place to stay.

Arsneult also confirmed that curbside check-in was the new normal at his site, adding that handling reservations by phone was another option for campers, in order to minimize possible transmission of the coronavirus.

In short, Gast stated how keeping campsites open was a necessity for people who may not have one permanent home address.

“There’s over a million people nationally that need a place to stay,” he said, adding how, while business across all the parks was “not even close to normal,” emphasized the importance of keeping the sites open.

“We’re trying to be this safe haven,” Gast said.

