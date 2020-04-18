A roundup of information from throughout the area

CANANDAIGUA -- Ontario County now has 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region as of Saturday, according to the Public Health Department.

In a release made available to the press Saturday evening, one new case had been added to the county's total. Additional figures provided by the department included 9 individuals who were hospitalized, four deaths, 111 in quarantine and 41 people who have recovered from the coronavirus. The county also provided the total number of tests which had come back negative, which currently stood at 1,010.

The county also advised people to continue social distancing and asked those who may feel sick to stay home. For additional questions relating to COVID-19, the release recommended people contact UR Medicine at 1-888-928-0011, or Finger Lakes Health's support line at 1-315-787-5110, available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People who may be exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call their health care provider, or 911 if it's an emergency.

CANANDAIGUA

No lifestyle section today

The "Your Life" section that customarily appears in the Sunday edition has been temporarily suspended, as most of the coming events it features have been cancelled. The business page, including John Ninfo's personal-finance column, which appears Sundays, today is on page A9. The Classfieds begin on page B4. Other features, such as College Notes and Service Notes, will appear at times throughout the week in the A section.

CANANDAIGUA

Bulk refuse for city residents at Transfer Station

As a result of COVID-19, the city cancelled the regularly scheduled use for city residents of the town of Canandaigua’s transfer station that was scheduled for March 28, April 11 and April 25.

But in recognition that many residents and property owners are using some of their time at home completing spring cleaning and/or DYI projects, the city has arranged to use the transfer station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

City residents and property owners will be able to use the transfer facility to dispose of bulk refuse (personal household waste) only. Residents and property owners are asked to remain in their vehicles and allow city staff to remove bulk waste.

Transfer facility payments cards will not be required. No commercial waste in any form will be accepted.

CANANDAIGUA

Seedling giveaway cancelled

The town of Canandaigua Republican Committee’s seedling giveaway has been cancelled because of safety concerns regarding Covid-19.

The giveaway had been planned for April 25. The committee gratefully acknowledges Dr. Peggy Hollister’s generosity in donating the seeds.

FINGER LAKES

Online hunter safety course offered

Because of the recent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is now offering an online hunter safety certification course.

This online course will be available from now until June 30 and can be taken by anyone 11 years or older. Licenses may be purchased by anyone over the age of 12. The cost of the course is $19.95.

Visit https://www.hunter-ed.com/newyork/.