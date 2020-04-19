Bloomfield soldier re-enlists with National Guard

Spc. Brittney Starken, of Bloomfield, recently re-enlisted to continue service with the New York Army National Guard.

Starken serves with the Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Company.

"The most important Army asset we have is the individual soldier,” said Maj. Ray Shields, the adjutant general. “The dedication, skills and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable. By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard, they directly contribute to our nation's security and to the governor's ability to respond to disasters.”