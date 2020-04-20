State Route 247 was closed for nearly three hours Sunday.

GORHAM — Investigators believe a fire that damaged a tractor trailer Sunday started in the brake area before moving into the trailer.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies and Gorham and Stanley firefighters responded to the fire on state Route 247 shortly at 5:43 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle was towed away from the scene after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Route 247 was closed for nearly three hours during the investigation and cleanup, deputies said.