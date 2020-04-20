The Irondequoit Public Library is partnering with the East and West Irondequoit school districts to ensure students can participate in online learning through the end of the school year.

The library has made available mobile Wi-Fi hotspots to the districts, loaning them out for student use during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“As our schoolchildren and teachers have been asked to rethink classroom instruction during this unprecedented time, the town is happy to help where needed,” Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “Our school districts are doing a fantastic job in the wake of the COVID outbreak, and I am thrilled that this partnership has formed which will help to ensure our children have internet access at this critical time.”

Overall, the library purchased 200 hotspots and mobile data subscriptions, with priority going toward the students of Irondequoit. Library staff coordinated with the districts on demand and distribution.

“The Irondequoit Public Library staff has done an outstanding job of continuing services while the building’s doors are closed,” said Collene Burns, president of the IPL board of trustees. “The lending of mobile Wi-Fi hotspots are one more example of how our library continues to innovate and collaborate to ensure information, access and respite for our community.”

The balance of the hotspots will be distributed to Irondequoit residents, who may reserve the devices for a 21-day lending period by calling or texting (585) 210-2390 or emailing irondequoit@libraryweb.org.