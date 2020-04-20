The Webster Community Chest will exhibit its fifth annual Greater Rochester Peep Show online on May 9-10.

The live show will be re-created online for visitors to enjoy. Display-makers sent in photographs of their work in detail, as well as short movies of the Peep-laden works.

In addition to this year’s show, the website will include previous displays, craft vendors, raffle tickets, performances by entertainers and information about the 16 nonprofit agencies benefiting from this fundraiser.

Entries are being accepted for the show. Email peepshow@frontier.com or visit rochesterpeepshow.com for information.