The Rochester Housing Authority recently announced that residents and participants whose income was affected by the coronavirus can apply to have their rent payments temporarily reduced by up to 100%.

Those currently enrolled in public housing or rental assistance programs through RHA can visit rochesterhousing.org/rha-participant-renewal-process to learn more about submitting a change-of-income request.

“This global pandemic is having a great impact on the low-income community who already struggle to make ends meet under regular circumstances,” said Shawn Burr, deputy executive director. “We want those we serve to know that we’re here to help and we encourage those that need help to reach out for assistance. By reducing a layer of financial stress, they can focus on what truly matters — the health and well-being of their families.”

Residents of RHA-owned high rises, complexes or scattered site public housing developments should contact on-site property management staff to request a hardship interim recertification. Upon determination of eligibility, residents can be granted a rent reduction covering up to 100% of the contract rent, with no repayment requirement.

Replacement income, such as unemployment benefits, may be considered when determining household rent responsibility on a case-by-case basis.

To submit a change of income request, Section 8 participants must submit a written request to their RHA housing specialist. They will need to include documentation of loss of employment or change in work status from their employers, as well as if they are or are planning to receive unemployment benefits.

RHA added a COVID-19 resource page to rochesterhousing.org for residents, partners and property owners to find information while the stay-at-home order is in effect, including an FAQ and resource guide listing services being provided by RHA and its partners during this time.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger (mpnnow.com/subscribenow).