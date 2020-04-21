The recognition event is postponed indefinitely

CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce has announced its Business Inspiration Award winners, although the awards recognition event is postponed indefinitely.

Here are the winners:

The Environmental Champion of the Year Award goes to The Lake House on Canandaigua; Visionary of the Year Award, SimcoHR; Corporate Humanitarian of the Year Award, The Salvation Army Canandaigua Corps; and Innovator of the Year Award, Wegmans Food, Pharmacy & Market Café.

Milestone Members of the Chamber also are being recognized.

This year, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust is celebrating 110 years of membership; Kennedy Family Corporations, 95 years; Messenger Post Media/Daily Messenger, 70 years; Davidson Shoes Inc., Moore Printing Company Inc., Rochester Gas & Electric Corp. and Gullo Dental PLLC, 60 years; and Bristol Mountain Resort and Constellation Brands, 55 years. A total of 86 businesses are celebrating milestones in 2020 and will receive a certificate of recognition.