Cuomo, who is the vice president of the National Governors Association, is expected to meet with the president in the Oval Office at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump have exchanged words publicly since the coronavirus crisis started in New York, neither holding back criticism.

At moments, each has shared praise for the other's work and leadership, but Cuomo has made the case repeatedly about the need for more federal funding.

During his daily briefing on Monday, the governor forecast a 20% cut to local governments, schools and hospitals if they don’t receive federal intervention.

New York accounts for roughly one-third of all coronavirus cases in the United States.

The governor complained that congress is considering another stimulus package that does not include money for states. He says it would take about $500 billion to make all the states whole again.

According to the governor, New York is facing a $10 billion to $15 billion deficit.

"Federal government has said from day one, ‘don't worry we're going to provide money for the state,’ yeah don't worry. I’m worried,” Cuomo said. “I’ve heard this over and over again. My job is very simple. I have one agenda. I have one purpose. I fight for New Yorkers, that is my job."

