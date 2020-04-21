FAIRPORT — There will be layoffs at one of the area's largest suburban districts.

The Fairport Central School District held a board meeting Tuesday night over Zoom with a special focus on the budget.

As of Tuesday night, the Board of Education estimated that the equivalent of 15.5 employees will be gone next school year.

Some of those positions will be retirements that will go unfilled, while others will be layoffs.

While the coronavirus outbreak has added much uncertainty to the district's budget situation, some of the cuts are also because of shifting demographics.