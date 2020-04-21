Over the past decade, Home Start Hope has provided essential items for women transitioning from local shelters to independent living. Many of these women experienced domestic violence or homelessness.

The organization partners with area nonprofits and shelters — such as the Willow Domestic Violence Center, which reported a recent uptick in displaced women and children — to be part of the solution that gets these members of the community into a safe environment.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Home Start Hope is finding ways to continue supporting families in need. Curbside pickup is available for women to receive new household items including towels, blankets and toasters, free of charge.

“Doing our part to help women and children get to safe environments has been our sole purpose since we opened in 2010,” President Kristin Mathis said. “Our partnership with Willow has brought this need to light now more than ever during this pandemic. To the community members who have stepped in to help keep our — now curbside — efforts going during this time, helping women and children right here in our backyard … we couldn’t keep up with the demand without the community’s support.”

Home Start Hope needs to raise $75,000 to aid families in need, especially since its 10th anniversary gala was canceled. Funds go toward purchasing household items.

The nonprofit accepts gift cards to Target, Big Lots or Amazon, and has a registry at Target. A list of needed items is available online. Email mathis@homestarthope.org or visit homestarthope.org for information.

