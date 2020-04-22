Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Alexandra Ellie, of Rochester, was named to the winter 2020 dean’s list for academic achievement at Elmira College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Justine Hu, of Rochester, earned the fall 2019 Dean’s Award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Alyssa Koston, of Rochester, recently was recognized for excellence in the study of cyber defense at McKendree University in Illinois. Honorees were selected by faculty members based on responsible citizenship, engagement, academic excellence and lifelong learning.