Penfield

Elena LaRocco, of Penfield, earned the fall 2019 Dean’s Award for academic excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Hannah Vreeland, of Penfield, recently received a Department Recognition Award for the sociology liberal arts track at SUNY Oneonta. Vreeland is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Webster

Vincenzo Capezzuto, of Webster, earned the fall 2019 Dean’s Award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Leah Manou and Catherine Smugereski, of Webster, were named to the winter 2020 dean’s list for academic achievement at Elmira College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Paul Stutzman, of Webster, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia.