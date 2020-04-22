Icy conditions have caused multiple crashes across well-traveled expressways Wednesday morning. Deputies say the highways are a sheet of ice and advise caution if traveling.

Icy conditions have caused multiple crashes across well-traveled expressways Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the highways are a sheet of ice.

They're reporting crashes on 490 at 531 in Gates as well as 390 near West Henrietta Road.

Deputies reported portions of several highways were completely shutdown including Route 490 West at 590 and 390 at Chili Avenue.

There are also major backups on the Bay Bridge, according to deputies.

Deputies say 390 at Chili Avenue has since reopened.