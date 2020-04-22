Child Care Council promotes Greece resident

Child Care Council Inc. recently promoted Rose Shufelt, of Greece, to director of its new health and social emotional child wellness department.

In this role, Shufelt provides training, coaching and mentoring to child care providers. She also oversees the health care consultants, special needs coordinator, and infant and early childhood mental health consultants for Monroe, Livingston and Wayne counties.

Shufelt has more than 30 years of experience in the child care field, previously serving as an infant toddler specialist at the Council. She also was an elementary school teacher; a toddler and preschool teacher; and program director of a child care center.

Odyssey senior wins Lions scholarship

The Greece Ridge Lions Club recently awarded a $500 scholarship to Fiona Grana, a senior at Odyssey Academy.

Grana volunteered with CURE Childhood Cancer by participating in its 5K, helping children with crafts and assisting with gift-wrapping. She works in a restaurant, competes in cross-country, dances and is in a youth group. Grana plans to study nursing in college.

Applicants each submitted an essay, their high school transcript, a college or trade school acceptance letter, and a letter of recommendation. One requirement required students to write about their community service.