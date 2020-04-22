Penfield clerk earns state certification

Lisa Grosser from the town of Penfield recently recertified as a registered municipal clerk by the New York State Town Clerks Association for achieving its educational, experience and participatory requirements.

Grosser, who has served as deputy town clerk since January 2011, attained this designation through education and leadership in professional and civic organizations.

This statewide program aids municipal clerks in improving job performance. Applicants’ qualifications are reviewed and approved by the NYS Town Clerks Certification Committee.