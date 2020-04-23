Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Thomas Alvermann, of Victor, recently joined the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society. Alvermann attends the U.S. Military Academy.

Kylie Benway, of Farmington, earned the fall 2019 Dean’s Award for academic excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Sydney Charleton, of Victor, recently joined the University at Buffalo chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi, a professional co-ed business fraternity. Charleton majors in business administration/finance.