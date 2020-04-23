Katie Dokus and Chris Keyes, of Rochester, recently were selected to lead the associate board for Gilda’s Club Rochester.

The board is a group of young professionals that supports the nonprofit’s mission, organizes philanthropic initiatives and provides volunteer services.

Dokus is transplant quality manager at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Keyes, defensive coordinator for the St. John Fisher College football program, is operator of Creative Korner Media, a photography and videography business.

Gilda’s Club Rochester provides free, nonmedical, social and emotional support to people living with cancer, along with their families and friends.