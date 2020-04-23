Registration and participation for the Rochester Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk is open through June 19 for $10.

Juneteenth is the celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865. Donations will go toward the construction of Rochester’s Civil Rights Heritage Park site at Baden Park.

Registrants will receive a poster honoring Harriet Tubman, “Keep Going,” by local artist Amber Stokes. Visit bit.ly/2VT9znl for information.