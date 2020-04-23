The center with walk-in and telehealth options will be located at 699 S. Main St.

UR Medicine Thompson Health will open its Canandaigua Urgent Care center on Monday, May 11. Located at 699 S. Main St., in the plaza many local residents refer to as “the old Wegmans,” this is the third urgent care site affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital.

Like the Thompson locations in Farmington and Newark, it has on-site digital x-ray services, available on a walk-in basis. Also like the other urgent care centers, it is offering telehealth options at this time, for those who call ahead.

Beginning May 11, the hours for both in-person and telehealth visits at Canandaigua Urgent Care are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Also beginning May 11, Canandaigua Urgent Care can be reached at 585-978-8240.

“This is something we’ve been looking forward to for some time, and something we’re confident will make urgent care even more convenient for those who live in Canandaigua and surrounding communities,” Thompson Health Executive Vice President/COO Kurt Koczent stated in a release. “We are rooted in this community and connected with so many other local healthcare providers and services that we are confident our doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners are the people who folks will turn to for prompt, courteous service that will get them back to enjoying life.”

For information about all three Urgent Care locations — as well as an at-a-glance comparison guide for deciding when urgent care or emergency care is the best option — visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/urgentcare.