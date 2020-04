Here's your Thursday forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

Thursday forecast:

Hi: 45° | Lo: 34°

Precipitation: 50% | Wind: E at 11mph

Today: A few rain/wet snow showers. No accumulation for most (coating possible in the higher terrain). Mainly gray sky. High 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.