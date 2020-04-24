During the COVID-19 crisis, income-eligible essential workers in Monroe, Livingston and Wayne counties can apply to Child Care Council Inc. for scholarships to pay the cost of child care.

To qualify, families of eligible workers must have an adjusted gross income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, which amounts to an annual income of $78,600 for a family of four. Essential workers using a licensed or registered child care provider will receive a scholarship for the cost of care while the state is on PAUSE, as long as the funds to support it are available.

Eligible employees can apply for a scholarship by contacting Child Care Council at cares@childcarecouncil.com or (585) 654-4720. Council staff will contact applicants to gather information, and help identify a participating child care program or work with their current registered or licensed child care provider.

