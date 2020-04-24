Several area high schools in Ontario County scored highly in the list for best schools in the region, according to US News & World Report.

Among the best schools ranked highly in the Rochester, NY Metro Area rankings included Victor Senior High School at number five, Canandaigua Academy at number 10, Naples High School at number 12 and Bloomfield High School at number 17.

In a statement emailed to Messenger Post Media, Superintendent for the Victor Central School District Tim Terranova praised the ranking.

“We are very proud of our students at VSHS for their achievement. Those results are a product of a fantastic K-8 education meshed with outstanding faculty and staff at our high school,"Terranova stated.

“Most importantly,” the statement added, “it’s a tribute to the Victor Central School District community which values a comprehensive education that strives for excellence for all of our children.”

For Jamie Farr, superintendent of the Canandaigua City School District, the placement of Canandaigua Academy at number 10 was worth celebrating, while emphasizing how it reflected the district's educational process.

“We are pleased by this news that Canandaigua Academy is rated so highly," Farr stated. "We have long believed that these sorts of accolades are not something we chase, but rather, focusing on the process from UPK-12, educating the whole child, and providing a rich academic and extracurricular offering along with foundational character education in all grades, success is the natural byproduct.”

“This is our combined success,” Farr added in a statement, referring to district staff, students, parents and teachers.

At the Naples Central School District, Superintendent Matt Frahm also praised the ranking, trumpeting it in a press release, made available on the district’s website.

“Being ranked 12th out of 75 schools in our area validates the good work being done by the students, staff, and parents in our community,” he said in the statement. “Naples has a long tradition of providing dynamic learning opportunities for kids, and we are proud of finding creative ways to meet the unique needs of our students.”

For Bloomfield High School, Superintendent Andy Doell said in a phone call that the ranking reflected "how proud I am to be associated with the district."

"I think it's an awfully special place," Doell said. "I think it’s really in my mind, what makes our high school and district so successful is the amount of care and compassion from our faculty and staff. Students are first. Our faculty and staff do so well putting the needs of our kids first. I’d say that’s not unique to the high school, but that’s certainly a reason why we’re able to receive this recognition."

Doell added that the sheer number of programs and opportunities afforded to students also explained to him how Bloomfield High managed to make it into the rankings.

"The other piece too is for a school our size, is the number of opportunities our kids are afforded. Not many schools offer an international baccalaureate program," he said. "That’s part of the what puts us in a position to receive these accolades."

Released April 20, the list of the best public high schools in the U.S. for 2020 had to meet several factors. In the release stating the criteria that informed their ranking decisions, a great school needed students who “demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passed a diverse array of college-level exams and graduated in high proportions.

“We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed for each school a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of performance across these metrics. The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings.”



